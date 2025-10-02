South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jacob Host will join English Super League club St Helens for the next two years.

Host was out of his contract at the end of 2025 with the Rabbitohs, and after not being offered a new deal by the Maroubra-based club, he has elected to relocate to England where he will turn out for St Helens in 2026 and 2027.

The forward has been in the NRL since his debut with the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2016, playing five seasons for the Red V, at which point he made the most to South Sydney where he has been ever since.

Across his time at the two clubs, Host has racked up 119 NRL games, and also played in the 2021 grand final for the Rabbitohs against the Penrith Panthers - that was the first of Penrith's four straight grand final wins.

Host said he believes St Helens are England's biggest club, and couldn't pass up the opportunity.

“I'm over the moon! When Saints came knocking, the biggest club in England, it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," Host told the club's website.

“I've learned a lot playing alongside some of the best players in the game. I feel I've developed massively as a player, and getting to the Grand Final was an experience that I want again.”

Fully aware that he is joining a club that demands success, Host wants to hit the ground running, embed himself into the Saints team and fight for silverware.

“I don't want to wait around – I want to be challenging for trophies straight away. It's an exciting time for the Club, and I think that my energy can help us achieve that.”

A former Australian Schoolboy and New South Wales under-18 player, Host went on to play for the Junior Kangaroos in 2016 and, while he hasn't hit that potential at senior level, he has been a strong presence in the NRL for a decade.

Head coach Paul Wellens said Host was a "terrific" addition.

“The addition of Jacob to the Saints squad is a terrific one. Knowing how highly regarded he is over in Australia by his peers, and having watched him for some time now, we are adding not only a player who I am certain will work exceptionally hard, but a good person to our club," Wellens said.

“Whenever we look to bring in someone, we look for players who will perform on the field and add to our team. I am sure Jacob will be a great fit, and we look forward to seeing him in the Red V.”