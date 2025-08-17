South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Jacob Host has been slapped with three separate charges by the NRL's match review committee from Saturday night's Round 24 games, but won't face a suspension.

Charges were also handed out to Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses and Brisbane Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs, but like Host, the charges will only result in fines.

Host was pinged for a sixth-minute shoulder charge on Luca Moretti, and two instances of dangerous contact in the 42nd and 43rd minute on Josh Addo-Carr and Matt Doorey, respectively, during South Sydney's four-point win over the Eels, which should ensure they don't pick up the wooden spoon at the end of the campaign.

Being on a first offence, and all of the charges being Grade 1, Host will pay $1000 per dangerous contact charge with early guilty pleas, or $1500 if he fights and loses, while a $1500 or $2000 penalty awaits for the shoulder charge.

Moses was charged out of the same game with a Grade 1 careless high tackle on Thomas Fletcher in the 40th minute of the contest. He will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

In what was a chaotic game, South Sydney hooker Peter Mamouzelos, and Parramatta second-rower Kelma Tuilagi were also put on report but not charged.

The middle game on Saturday also saw a charge, with Brisbane centre Kotoni Staggs pinged for a Grade 1 careless high tackle for a shot on Connelly Lemuelu in the 45th minute.

He will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

Kodi Nikorima and Patrick Carrigan were also put on report during the game, but not subsequently charged by the MRC.

The earliest game of the day - which saw the Cronulla Sharks flog the Gold Coast Titans - saw no players charged or placed on report.

Host, Moses and Staggs have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas.