South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Ben Lovett has been forced to announce his retirement from rugby league at the age of 23.

The back-rower suffered a knee injury in the NSW Cup grand final during 2023, and despite multiple operations, months of rehabilitation and efforts to return to his former ability, he has made the difficult decision to end his playing career.

He was, per a Rabbitohs statement confirming his decision, told he would not be able to return to the level of play which he had achieved previously, and so decided to cut his career short.

The Rabbitohs have confirmed that Lovett will move into a staff role with the club. CEO Blake Solly paid tribute to his playing career and expressed his delight at being able to keep the Parkes junior on board in an off-field role.

“This has been a very difficult decision for Ben to make, but he has made a mature decision following medical advice that will help him live a better life from this point forward,” Solly said in the club statement.

“Ben's dedication to the club since joining us in 2019 has been unrivalled. His commitment to his injury rehabilitation has been a model of persistence for his teammates and young sportsmen or sportswomen coming through who face difficult injuries. His resilience and tenacity have been a lesson to us all.

“He has maintained a positive outlook throughout the entire process, he fulfilled a childhood dream in playing rugby league at the NRL level, and he helped deliver silverware to the most successful club in the game's history in Australia.

“Ben will remain connected to the club and its football program, and we're delighted to be keeping Ben on board to help the next generation of players come through to serve the club, its members and its community in the same way Ben has done and will continue to do.”

Lovett, who made his NRL debut in 2023 and went on to play three first-grade games before being unable to contend for a spot in the side due to injury, said it wasn't an easy decision.

While he was unable to play this year, Lovett was involved in coaching the Jersey Flegg side and will continue down that path in 2026.

“This decision has not been made lightly. Following medical guidance and my rehabilitation journey, retiring on medical grounds is what is best for my long-term health and quality of life,” Lovett said.

“I love the game of rugby league and this club, and it has been an incredible honour to pull on the Rabbitohs jersey in the NRL. A real highlight was 2023, living out my dream by making my NRL debut and winning a competition with the NSW Cup.

“I want to thank everyone who has contributed and played a part in my journey so far, in particular my family, coaching staff, teammates, members and fans. I also want to give a special mention to the Parkes community, whose support from day one has meant so much to me."