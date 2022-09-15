Greece have become the first nation to name their squad for the Rugby League World Cup, with four players holding NRL experience included in the team.

The nation, who will make their debut at the tournament after qualifying in the European section alongside Scotland in Pool B, have been able to draw on the experience of South Sydney Rabbitohs half Lachlan Ilias, hooker Peter Mamouzelos, debutant Canterbury Bulldogs prop Billy Tsikrikas and former Cronulla Sharks forward Billy Magoulias.

Magoulias, who spent time in the Super League, is now back in Australia and turned out for the club's feeder team the Newtown Jets towards the end of the 2022 regular season.

Ilias is tipped to be joined in the halves by the captain, Jordan Meads, who has played eight games for Greece since making his international debut in 2014.

He currently plays rugby union for the Sunshine Coast Barbarians, but has previously played in the Queensland Cup, and as high as Tier 2 of the English system.

The squad, who will be coached by Steve Georgallis, also features a handful of players out of the NSW Cup, with Chaise Robinson and Nick Mougios of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, as well as Jake Kambos, John Mitsas and Mitchell Zampetides picked from the Western Suburbs Magpies.

Greece are in Group A for the tournament and will take on France in their opening group game, before playing Samoa and England in their second and third group games.

Greece Rugby League World Cup squad

Jordan Meads (c)

Stefanos Bastas

Nikolaos Bosmos

Terry Constantinou

Aris Dardamanis

Nick Flocas

Myles Gal

Jake Kambos

Kosta Katsidonis

Greg Koutsimporgiorgos

Lachlan Ilias

Billy Magoulias

Peter Mamouzelos

John Mitsias

Nick Mougios

Ioannis Nake

Theodoros Nianiakas

Chaise Robinson

Ioannis Rousoglou

Sebastian Sell

Liam Sui Tin

Robert Tuliatu

Billy Tsikrikas

Adam Vrahnos

Mitchell Zampetides