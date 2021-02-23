South Sydney and St George Illawarra have announced their respective squads for this week’s Charity Shield clash at Glen Willow Stadium on Saturday night.
The Rabbitohs have named a 25-man side to face the Red V, with new faces Josh Mansour, Benji Marshall, Jai Arrow, Jacob Host and Tautau Moga all named in the squad.
The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.
You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!
Wayne Bennett looks to have named a near full strength side for the clash, which will be the 38th installment of the Charity Shield.
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has named a 24-man squad for the game, with Ben Hunt set to lead his side for the first time since being named as captain for 2021.
St George Illawarra will be hoping to end an eight-year drought in the Charity Shield, with the Rabbitohs claiming seven wins and a draw since 2013.
Both clubs have recorded 16 wins in their 37 past Charity Shield matches.
Rabbitohs Squad:
Dane Gagai
Alex Johsnton
Junior Tatola
Jacob Host
Blake Taaffe
Josh Mansour
Tautau Moga
Hame Sele
Benji Marshall
Jai Arrow
St George Illawarra Squad:
Jack Bird
Adam Clune
Matt Dufty
Max Feagai
Ben Hunt
Jaiyden Hunt
Josh Kerr
Zac Lomax
Tariq Sims