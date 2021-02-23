South Sydney and St George Illawarra have announced their respective squads for this week’s Charity Shield clash at Glen Willow Stadium on Saturday night.

The Rabbitohs have named a 25-man side to face the Red V, with new faces Josh Mansour, Benji Marshall, Jai Arrow, Jacob Host and Tautau Moga all named in the squad.

Wayne Bennett looks to have named a near full strength side for the clash, which will be the 38th installment of the Charity Shield.

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has named a 24-man squad for the game, with Ben Hunt set to lead his side for the first time since being named as captain for 2021.

St George Illawarra will be hoping to end an eight-year drought in the Charity Shield, with the Rabbitohs claiming seven wins and a draw since 2013.

Both clubs have recorded 16 wins in their 37 past Charity Shield matches.

Rabbitohs Squad:

Latrell Mitchell

Jaxson Paulo

Dane Gagai

Campbell Graham

Alex Johsnton

Cody Walker

Adam Reynolds

Thomas Burgess

Damien Cook

Junior Tatola

Keaon Koloamatangi

Jacob Host

Cameron Murray

Blake Taaffe

Josh Mansour

Tautau Moga

Steven Marsters

Troy Dargan

Hame Sele

Benji Marshall

Mark Nicholls

Dean Hawkins

Patrick Mago

Jai Arrow

Joshua Cook

St George Illawarra Squad:

Daniel Alvaro

Jack Bird

Adam Clune

Matt Dufty

Kaide Ellis

Poasa Faamausili

Max Feagai

Jackson Ford

Tyrell Fuimaono

Ben Hunt

Jaiyden Hunt

Josh Kerr

Blake Lawrie

Zac Lomax

Andrew McCullough

Trent Merrin

Corey Norman

Jordan Pereira

Cody Ramsey

Mikaele Ravalawa

Tariq Sims

Jayden Sullivan

Paul Vaughan

Brayden Wiliame