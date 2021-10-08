The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed ten players will exit the club following their tight grand final loss to the Penrith Panthers last Sunday evening.

While it was already announced that Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos), Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights), Jaydn Su'A (St George Illawarra Dragons), Braidon Burns (Canterbury Bulldogs), Joshua Cook (Canterbury Bulldogs), Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors) and Benji Marshall (retirement) were already leaving the club, the Rabbitohs have also confirmed Brock Gardner, Troy Dargan and Steven Marsters are also exiting the club.

All of Reynolds, Gagai and Su'A were important players in the Rabbitohs push to the 2021 grand final, while Cook is touted as one of the best young hookers in the game.

Marshall held a critical role off the bench for the Rabbitohs, while Burns and Mago were often used as backup options by coach Wayne Bennett, who is also leaving the club.

Of the three newly announced players, Marsters has made six first grade appearances, scoring one try. He only managed to play first grade once in 2021 however, seemingly falling well out of favour in Wayne Bennett's side.

The 21-year-old is a Cook Islands international representative and previously spent time at the Dragons without playing first grade before being picked up by South Sydney.

Dargan made two appearances for the Rabbitohs in 2020, but the talented half has fallen behind the likes of Blake Taaffe and Lachlan Ilias in the line for a spot in the starting 17.

Gardner has had an injury ravaged 24 months, and may have otherwise made his NRL debut. It's understood the Canberra Raiders have offered him a train and trial contract over the summer as he looks to kick start his career.