SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 19: George Burgess of the Rabbitohs looks on during the NRL round six match between the Bulldogs and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium on April 19, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Former South Sydney prop George Burgess is reportedly on the lookout for a potential NRL return.

According to 9 News’ Danny Weidler, St George Illawarra are understood to be leading the chase to land the English international, who is keen to move back to Australia and join a club outside of Sydney.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 31: George Burgess of the Rabbitohs looks on prior to the round 12 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Bankwest Stadium on May 31, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Burgess has been battling a hip injury across the past two years after sustaining a season-ending setback in his return to England, where he featured with Super League side Wigan Warriors.

The premiership-winning Rabbitoh played 150 games in the cardinal and myrtle and could find himself in Kogarah as the Dragons are seen as one of several keen suitors.

The Saints have seen a large shuffle in their front pack recently, with Jack de Belin returning the the selection frame, while Josh McGuire and Poasa Faamausili and Daniel Alvaro have recently joined the Red V.

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Jack De Belin of the Dragons in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the St George Illawarra Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

The Dragons will lose Cameron McInnes at season’s end to Cronulla, while de Belin, Tyrell Fuimaono, Kaide Ellis and Alvaro are all unsigned pat 2021.