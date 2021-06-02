Former South Sydney prop George Burgess is reportedly on the lookout for a potential NRL return.

According to 9 News’ Danny Weidler, St George Illawarra are understood to be leading the chase to land the English international, who is keen to move back to Australia and join a club outside of Sydney.

Burgess has been battling a hip injury across the past two years after sustaining a season-ending setback in his return to England, where he featured with Super League side Wigan Warriors.

BREAKING: George Burgess is looking at an NRL comeback – not after big dollars. He feels incredible after hip surgery. Looking at living outside of Sydney. Hearing of an informal discussion with the Dragons. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) June 1, 2021

The premiership-winning Rabbitoh played 150 games in the cardinal and myrtle and could find himself in Kogarah as the Dragons are seen as one of several keen suitors.

The Saints have seen a large shuffle in their front pack recently, with Jack de Belin returning the the selection frame, while Josh McGuire and Poasa Faamausili and Daniel Alvaro have recently joined the Red V.

The Dragons will lose Cameron McInnes at season’s end to Cronulla, while de Belin, Tyrell Fuimaono, Kaide Ellis and Alvaro are all unsigned pat 2021.