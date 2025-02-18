South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Tyrone Munro has confirmed his future, re-signing with the club through to the end of 2027.

Originally off-contract at the end of 2025, the 20-year-old has added two years to his tenure at the Maroubra-based club.

Munro will form a major part of Wayne Bennett's plans as he returns to the club for a second stint in charge, but spent much of 2024 injured.

Making his debut in 2023 as an 18-year-old, Munro was set to be the first-choice winger for the Rabbitohs last year, but only managed a handful of games with a collarbone and shoulder injury.

His return at the back-end of the season - in Round 24 - saw him return with plenty of praise heaped on him.

“For such a young man, Tyrone has shown us that he has the mental strength and emotional fortitude to forge a long career in the NRL with the Rabbitohs,” Rabbitohs head of football Mark Ellison said in a club statement.

“He also has the ability to play the game at its highest levels and we are looking forward to working with him to progress his game to reach those heights.

“He has everything we're looking for in an outside back – he's fast, courageous, his body is developing, and he loves playing for South Sydney. He has shown he can handle difficult situations with his brave decision last season to play after the passing of his mother and uncle, and he is a fantastic role model for his three younger brothers.

“We're delighted to have re-signed ‘Ty Ty' for the long-term and we can't wait to see him out on the field for us throughout the 2025 season and beyond.”

Munro, who has scored two doubles in the first seven games of his career, said it was a dream to re-sign with the club.

“This is a dream come true for me. I love this Club with all my heart,” Munro said.

“I want to thank my brothers here at the Rabbitohs for their support for me and my family, especially through some very difficult times. I appreciate them every single day.

“I also want to thank the coaches, the training staff and the administration staff for everything they do for us.

“I also want to thank our Members and fans. You guys are who we play for and why we do what we do, and I can't wait to get back out there and represent you all on the field.

“This is a special club and I feel very privileged to be part of it.”