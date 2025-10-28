South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Tyrone Munro has become subject to the NRL's no-fault stand down policy after being charged by NSW Police.\n\nThe allegations against Munro are reportedly of a domestic violence nature, with Munro charged by NSW Police with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.\n\nThe charges against Munro were made on October 14 - two weeks ago.\n\nUnder the condition of the NRL's no-fault stand down policy, Munro will be unable to participate in any NRL games or related competitions until the policy is lifted, or his court appearance reaches a conclusion.\n\n"The National Rugby League (NRL) has advised South Sydney Rabbitohs player Tyrone Munro he is subject to the No-Fault Stand Down condition under the NRL Rules," the NRL wrote.\n\n"The NRL is aware that New South Wales Police charged Munro with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm on October 14, 2025.\n\n"The decision should in no way be interpreted as a view on the innocence or guilt of the player.\n\n"Under the condition, Munro is not permitted to participate in the NRL competition or related competitions."\n\nPer the ABC, the charges relate to an alleged incident in April this year after a woman reported to police she had been assaulted.\n\nNSW Police then confirmed on October 14 that a 20-year-old man had been charged.\n\nThe Rabbitohs confirmed at the time that they had informed the NRL's integrity unit.\n\n"The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the alleged incident and the charges," the Rabbitohs had written.\n\n"The Rabbitohs take all allegations of domestic violence very seriously and will take appropriate action if the allegations and charges are proven.\n\n"As this is a police matter, the Rabbitohs will be making no further comment at this stage."\n\nMunro will appear in Burwood Local Court on October 30.