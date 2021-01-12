Home NRL Quizzes QUIZ: Which NRL club did every current coach play for? QUIZ: Which NRL club did every current coach play for? By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS January 12, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy speaks to the media during a press conference at AAMI Park on June 9, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images) Kevin Walters Raiders Bulldogs Roosters Sea Eagles Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Ricky Stuart Raiders Broncos Eels Rabbitohs Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Trent Barrett Panthers Bulldogs Dragons Knights Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> John Morris Roosters Broncos Warriors Sharks Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Justin Holbrook Roosters Cowboys Rabbitohs Sharks Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Des Hasler Knights Sharks Bulldogs Panthers Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Craig Bellamy Raiders Eels Broncos Bulldogs Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Adam O'Brien Storm Roosters He never played NRL Knights Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Todd Payten Roosters Panthers Roosters Eels Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Brad Arthur Eels Bulldogs He never played NRL Broncos Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Ivan Cleary Storm Raiders Roosters Tigers Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Wayne Bennett Broncos He never played in the NRL Rabbitohs Warriors Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Anthony Griffin Broncos Tigers Bulldogs Eels Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Trent Robinson Raiders Broncos Dragons Tigers Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Nathan Brown Panthers Titans Dragons Eels Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Michael Maguire Panthers Eels Storm Raiders Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: Which NRL club did every current coach play for? I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News QUIZ: Which NRL club did every current coach play for? January 12, 2021 Bulldogs part ways with chief executive Andrew Hill January 12, 2021 Titans son of a gun Jayden Campbell joins club’s full-time squad January 12, 2021 Blythy Believes: 50 Fearless Predictions for 2021 (20-11) January 12, 2021 Titans enter race for Broncos winger Xavier Coates January 12, 2021 Follow Us134,688FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow