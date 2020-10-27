Which club sat 1st on the ladder after Round One?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many different try scorers did the Eels have in their 46-6 win over Gold Coast in Round Two?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many Dally M votes did Harry Grant have after Round 10?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many NRL games did Sonny Bill Williams play in 2020?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who had the most linebreak assists in 2020?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many conversions did Kyle Flanagan kick in the Roosters' 59-0 win over Brisbane?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who scored the Golden point(s) for the Eels in their 25-24 win over Canberra?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team scored the most points this season?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Cameron Smith played in his 300th win against which club?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many times did Alex Johnston score three or more tries in a match?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What was the scoreline for the Bulldogs' Round 19 win over South Sydney?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many wins did the Warriors have for the season?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who scored the most tries for Newcastle in 2020?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which two teams played out the only draw for the year?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who scored the fifth try in the Grand Final?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
QUIZ: The 2020 NRL Season
0%