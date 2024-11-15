How many players of the 2006 squad played representative football in their career?
-
Which Broncos player scored the most points during the 2006 season?
Which Broncos player scored the most tries during the 2006 season?
Who won the Clive Churchill Medal in the Grand Final?
Who was named the club's Rookie of the Year?
Which two players were terminated for misconduct during the season?
Other than the Broncos, which team did Leon Bott play for in the NRL?
What was the score of the 2006 NRL Grand Final?
Who played in the No.1 jersey in the 2006 NRL Grand Final?
Which player did NOT play in the 2006 NRL Grand Final?
Who scored the first try of the 2006 NRL Grand Final?
Who was the club's captain during the 2006 season?
Who did the Broncos defeat to qualify for the 2006 NRL Grand Final?
Which place did the Broncos finish during the regular season?
What was the most amount of consecutive games the Broncos lost in 2006?
QUIZ: The 2006 Premiers: Brisbane Broncos
