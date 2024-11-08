PACIFIC
 
 
2024-11-10T05:05:00Z
2024-11-10T05:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 
 
2024-11-10T07:20:00Z
2024-11-10T07:20:00Z
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
AUS WON
2024-10-18T09:10:00Z
18
-
0
Suncorp Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PNG WON
2024-10-19T08:10:00Z
10
-
22
HFC Bank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
FIJ WON
2024-10-26T08:10:00Z
56
-
6
HFC Bank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
AUS WON
2024-10-27T05:05:00Z
10
-
22
Apollo Projects Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
TON WON
2024-11-02T07:05:00Z
24
-
25
Go Media Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
PNG WON
2024-11-03T05:00:00Z
42
-
20
PNG Football Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎