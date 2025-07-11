Who won the 2025 State of Origin series?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who scored the most points in the 2025 State of Origin series?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who won the 2025 Wally Lewis Medal?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who scored the most tries in the 2025 State of Origin series?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which player was not named 18th man for Queensland?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who was the referee of all three 2025 State of Origin matches?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who was NOT on the NSW Blues coaching staff?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who scored the first try of the 2025 State of Origin series?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many points did Queensland win by in Game 3?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many players made their debut in the 2025 State of Origin series?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who scored the last try of the 2025 State of Origin series?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
What State of Origin record did Brian To'o equal?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who took over the Queensland captaincy in Game 2 and 3?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
How many NRL games did Robert Toia play before his State of Origin debut?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which TWO players did Queensland drop from their team in Game 1?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which player did not train with New South Wales in the lead-up to Game 1?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Who did NOT play one match off the interchange for New South Wales?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which player did NOT make their State of Origin debut in Game 1?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which player did not train with Queensland in the lead-up to Game 3?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
QUIZ: How well do you remember the 2025 State of Origin series?
0%