Home NRL Quizzes QUIZ: Every Top Try-Scorer since 2005 QUIZ: Every Top Try-Scorer since 2005 100% is going to be a tough task on this one👇 By Mitch Keating - DEPUTY EDITOR January 20, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Maika Sivo of the Eels scores a try during the NRL Elimination Final match between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos at Bankwest Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) 2005 (19 tries) Nathan Hindmarsh & Billy Slater Billy Slater & Shaun Berrigan Matt Bowen & Nathan Hindmarsh Shaun Berrigan & Matt Bowen Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2006 (22) Eric Grothe Nathan Merritt Brian Carney Jonathan Thurston Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2007 (21) Eric Grothe & Israel Folau Eric Grothe & Jarrad Hayne Jarrad Hayne & Israel Folau Israel Folau & Matt Bowen Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2008 (22) Colin Best Brett Stewart Greg Inglis Eric Grothe Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2009 (22) Jarrad Hayne Brett Morris Taniela Tuiaki Jonathan Thurston Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2010 (21) Brett Morris Akuila Uate Billy Slater Todd Carney Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2011 (23) Ben Barba & Akuila Uate Nathan Merrit & Ben Barba Akuila Uate & Jamie Lyon Jamie Lyon & Ben Barba Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2012 (21) Akuila Uate & Billy Slater Josh Morris & Ben Barba Ben Barba & Ashley Graham Ashley Graham & Akuila Uate Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2013 (19) David Williams, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck & Ashley Graham David Simmons, David Williams & James McManus James McManus, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck & Ashley Graham David Simmons, James McManus & Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2014 (20) Jonathan Thurston & Jarrad Hayne Jarrad Hayne Semi Radradra Jamie Lyon & Semi Radradra Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2015 (24) James Roberts Semi Radradra Jarrad Hayne Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2016 (22) Ben Barba James Tedesco Josh Mansour Suliasi Vunivalu Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2017 (23) Suliasi Vunivalu Billy Slater Dylan Walker Jordan Rapana Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2018 (23) David Fusitu'a Blake Ferguson Joseph Leilua Suliasi Vunivalu Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2019 (20) Ken Maumalo Maika Sivo Latrell Mitchell Alex Johnston Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> 2020 (20) Kyle Feldt David Nofoaluma Josh Addo-Carr Alex Johnston Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: Every leading try scorer since 2005 I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News Folau set for code switch after ignoring Super League club January 20, 2021 QUIZ: Every Top Try-Scorer since 2005 January 20, 2021 Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy speaks out on Cameron Smith’s future January 20, 2021 The four Eels rookies putting their hand up for first-grade selection January 20, 2021 Broncos young gun Kotoni Staggs set to test open market January 20, 2021 Follow Us134,650FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow