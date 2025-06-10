Queensland Maroons head coach Billy Slater has decided to shake up the look of his run on side for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series, to be played in Perth next Wednesday.

In a surprise move, it has been revealed Patrick Carrigan will drop back to the bench for Game 2 of the series.

The forward was one of the contenders to take over as captain for Queensland, but that honour will instead go to star five-eighth Cameron Munster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrigan, who started at lock in Game 1, will conceed his spot to Trent Loiero for Game 2, with the Melbourne Storm hard-nosed forward to start in the number 13 jumper.

» GAME 2, SIDE BY SIDE TEAM LISTS

Loiero played off the bench in Game 1, and Slater commented on Monday after the 20-man squad in alphabetical order was named that he was impressed with Loiero during Game 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrigan is joined heading back to the bench for Game 2 by Jeremiah Nanai, who played all 80 minutes in the series opener.

The try-scoring, attacking machine, seemed a little off step through fatigue in the second half, and could well be a game breaker in Perth.

With Beau Fermor dropped for the trip west, it will be Kurt Capewell who moves into the second-row. Dropped for Game 1 of the series, the Warriors' forward and centre will start in the side.

Brisbane Broncos five-eighth Ezra Mam has been named at 18th man, while Corey Horsburgh misses out again, only able to buy a spot in the extended reserves alongside potential debutant Jack Howarth.

Tom Dearden, as expected, will start at halfback in replacing Daly Cherry-Evans, while Kurt Mann will make his Origin debut and take the vacant bench spot.

In another surprise, Valentine Holmes will shift back into the centres, while Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who had an unusually poor Game 1, will move to the wing.

Queensland team for State of Origin Game 2

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Xavier Coates

3. Robert Toia

4. Valentine Holmes

5. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

6. Cameron Munster

7. Tom Dearden

8. Moeaki Fotuaika

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Reuben Cotter

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Trent Loiero

Interchange

14. Kurt Mann

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Jeremiah Nanai

17. Patrick Carrigan

Reserves

18. Ezra Mam

19. Jack Howarth

20. Corey Horsburgh