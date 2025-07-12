After completing yet another successful State of Origin campaign, Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater looks set to extend his stay with the state.\r\n\r\nThe QRL is reportedly keen to lock up Slater on a longer-term contract, in a bid to fend off eager NRL clubs hunting for their next head coach.\r\n\r\nQRL chief Ben Ikin hopes Slater will extend his time in the role following his career-defining performance this year.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe're trying to hold him for as long as we can,\u201d Ikin told the Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat's a conversation that has to happen with the board, but based on what you saw in this series and what he's delivered for us so far, you want him to stick around for as long as he is enthusiastic about the job."\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_224101" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 09: Billy Slater, Maroons head coach celebrates winning with Reuben Cotter after game three of the Men's State Of Origin series between New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons at Accor Stadium on July 09, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe 42-year-old is currently contracted to the Maroons through to the end of 2026, which would be the end of his fifth season at the helm.\r\n\r\nWhile many feared Slater's reign would come to an end by then, or sooner, following his loss to Michael Maguire's Blues in 2024, his famous win on Wednesday at Accor Stadium has earned him a secure future.\r\n\r\nIkin admitted that Slater's future has as much to do with his plans as it does with the QRL's, but has faith that the decision that is made will be the right one.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt won't be a negotiation that looks similar to what happens in NRL land. I have great trust when we hand him the reins to take this team through a series, and that trust has only increased every year he's had the job.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt's for him to decide what he wants to do beyond next year, and clearly if Billy wants to keep coaching the Queensland State of Origin team, then he's probably going to keep the job.\u201d\r\n\r\nClubs like the North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights, Gold Coast Titans, and potentially the incoming PNG side are reportedly interested in a new coach at each of their respective helms, so a shortage of suitors will certainly not be one of Slater's concerns.\r\n\r\nWhile Billy has not indicated a desire to move to clubland coaching, Ikin believes he would do a stellar job.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf he wants to be [an NRL coach], I think he's proven that [he can be] now,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nNo official extension has been tabled as of current, however, the QRL is gearing up a long-term offer for their three-time series-winning coach.