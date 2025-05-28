A new Under 20s competition has been unveiled in Queensland to close the development gap between junior reps and senior football, giving young players from the Broncos, Cowboys, Titans and Dolphins a clearer pathway to the NRL.

The NRLQ Under 20s Series, backed by the NRL and Queensland's four top-tier clubs, will run for six rounds from May 31.

It is designed to follow the state's under-19 Mal Meninga Cup and aims to provide a more consistent club-aligned environment for emerging talent.

Players aged 17 to 20 who are currently signed to NRL academies will represent their respective clubs in full colours, playing on the same weekends and at the same venues as the senior teams.

The initiative mirrors the structure of New South Wales' Jersey Flegg competition and was born out of a broader review into player development and retention in Queensland. While NSW-based players have long benefited from the continuity of the Flegg system, Queenslanders have faced a fragmented path once representative commitments wrap up.

The series begins with a double-header weekend featuring Titans v Dolphins at Cbus Super Stadium and Cowboys v Broncos at Queensland Country Bank Stadium. No finals will be played, with the competition concluding after six rounds in July.

With all four Queensland NRL clubs buying into the format and fielding sides from their development academies, the series is expected to improve match fitness, systems knowledge and exposure for young players on the cusp of top-grade football. The competition offers a stage that more accurately reflects the intensity and expectations of the professional game.