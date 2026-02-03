Queensland Rugby League have confirmed their emerging under-19 State of Origin squad for 2026, with players to have their first group session this weekend in Brisbane.\n\nThe junior Origin pathway - which used to be divided into under-16, under-18 and under-20 now solely consists of a single under-19 match, with it regarded as the best hit out for young talent in the country on an annual basis.\n\nThe squad, which is coached by Darius Boyd who is assisted by Jesse Maclean and Andrew McCullough, will take on New South Wales under-19 in the middle of the year.\n\nBoyd said it was evident Queensland rugby league pathways were in a strong spot.\n\n“There are a lot of talented young Queenslanders coming through the pathways, which is evident both from the success of last year's campaign and the strength of the emerging squad named for this weekend,” Boyd said.\n\n“I'm looking forward to working with this group of young men and help them further their development both on and off the field.”\n\nDolphins duo Charlie Dickson and Brian Pouniu are the only two players with currently active NRL development contracts part of the squad, however, there are plenty of familiar names.\n\nIsaac Luke's son Adaquix, Barry Berrigan's son Nate, Nathan Fien's son Noah, Jack Howarth's brother Frank, and the brother of Sam and Ben Walker Tyson have all been included.\n\nQueensland under-19 emerging Origin squad\nMace Andrew (Bulldogs)\nNate Berrigan (Wynnum Manly Seagulls \/ Broncos)\nCharlie Dickson (Redcliffe Dolphins \/ Dolphins)\nCohen Dittmann (Mackay Cutters \/ Cowboys)\nPale Feaunati (Souths Logan Magpies \/ Broncos)\nNoah Fien (Redcliffe Dolphins \/ Dolphins)\nKobi Floro (Storm)\nDeclan Grady (Mackay Cutters \/ Cowboys)\nSeth Gundry (Burleigh Bears \/ Broncos)\nJared Horne (Wynnum Manly Seagulls \/ Broncos)\nFrank Howarth (Melbourne Storm \/ Storm)\nFinn Kendall (Souths Logan Magpies \/ Broncos)\nJackson Koina (Eels)\nTaj Lateo (Townsville Blackhawks \/ Cowboys)\nKilarney Lavender (Redcliffe Dolphins \/ Dolphins)\nLui Lee (Roosters)\nEzra Leota (Raiders)\nJoseph Litidamu (Storm)\nAdaquix Luke (Norths Devils \/ Dolphins)\nSam Martin (Souths Logan Magpies \/ Broncos)\nElijah McKay (Redcliffe Dolphins \/ Dolphins)\nMark Morrow (Raiders)\nNixon Pasese (Redcliffe Dolphins \/ Dolphins)\nOliver Patterson (Wynnum Seagulls \/ Broncos)\nTyler Pereira (Ipswich Jets \/ Titans)\nSiosaia Poese (Souths Logan Magpies \/ Broncos)\nBrian Pouniu (Redcliffe Dolphins \/ Dolphins)\nCody Starr (Redcliffe Dolphins \/ Dolphins)\nTaylan Toa (Ipswich Jets \/ Titans)\nJoseph Tupuse (Souths Logan Magpies \/ Broncos)\nTyson Walker (Townville Blackhawks \/ Cowboys)\nHayden Watson (Storm)\nAmare Wynyard (Redcliffe Dolphins \/ Dolphins)