Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith has been tipped to pull on a Titans jumper for the 2021 season, with the 430-game great potentially part of a double signing with Brandon Smith.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, the Titans could land the Storm veteran for next season before the arrival of Brandon Smith for the 2022 season.

Cameron Smith is yet to to make a decision on his playing future and is believed to be considering a swansong season in Queensland over playing on with Melbourne or calling time on his career.

“I have a feeling Cameron Smith will play for the Gold Coast Titans next year,” Rothfield told Sky Sports Radio.

“For one year to say goodbye. And what a good story it would be if he could drive them into the finals with their other new signings. And then after one year, he’ll be replaced by Brandon Smith. That’s just a theory I’ve got.

“With the Bryce Cartwright money, they’ve got $650,000-$700,000 left in the cap. With young (Nathan) Peats leaving, they don’t have a hooker. Cameron is living on the Gold Coast.”

“He hasn’t woken up and said I’ve had enough. So he hasn’t made a decision.

“Jeez it would be a good story.”

The 37-year-old is out of contract and has stated he will make a decision before Christmas, with several rival clubs joining the Titans in showing interest in the Maroons great.

There is also strong interest in Brandon Smith from a number of clubs, with the New Zealand international told he is able to gain an early release from his contract in 12 months time.

Penrith Panthers great Mark Geyer has told Cameron Smith to hurry up and announce his decision after long speculation on his future has played a major role in the 2020 season.

Speaking on Triple M, Geyer said fans have waited long enough and should be made aware of the decision immediately.

“I think we’re over it,” Geyer said on Triple M.

“I regard him as the best player that has ever played the game. He is the GOAT closely followed by Andrew Johns.

“But I think we all thought that once they won the competition that maybe that night wouldn’t have been the announcement, but maybe once he wrote his book, which has been very controversial in many ways that he might have given us a hint in the book about where he is headed.

“But at the moment we still don’t know what he is doing, but I think we should know.

“I know it is not our business and everyone says it is none of your business, but he is a public figure in a public game and other clubs need to move on.”