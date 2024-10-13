Adam Cuthbertson, a former NRL player for four different teams has been named as the head coach of the Mackay Cutters in the QLD Cup competition for the 2025 season.

His appointments comes after he has spent the last two seasons at the club and was the Cutters interim coach for a large chunk of 2024 after the club decided to part ways with former coach Michael Comerford.

Previously working at the Leeds Rhinos and Featherstone Rovers as a coach, he has learnt off the likes of Wayne Bennett, Des Hasler and Brian McDermott and will be looking to make an immediate impact next season.

“I'm honoured to take on the role as Head Coach of this club. The Mackay region has a proud rugby league history, known for producing great talent and has a strong connection to the sport," Cuthbertson said.

"My goal is to build on that legacy by developing a squad that competes at the highest level and reflects the values and spirit of our community.

"I'm committed to leading a program that will make our region proud and set the bar for excellence and dedication.”

Before going down the coaching route, Cuthbertson spent nine seasons in the NRL where he played in 138 matches for the Manly Sea Eagles, Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights.

He also had a lengthy stint playing overseas in the Super League competition for the Leeds Rhinos, York City Knights, and Featherstone Rovers, appearing in 185 games during these years.

“We are incredibly excited to have Adam step into the role of Head Coach for the 2025 season,” said Dave Roberts, CEO of QCCS Mackay Cutters.

“Adam's experience as a player and coach, combined with his dedication to the Cutters over the past two seasons, makes him the perfect fit to lead our team forward and oversee the club's entire football program so that there is alignment in both the Men's and Women's pathways for players as well as coaches.

"We are confident that under his leadership, the Cutters will continue to grow and achieve new heights.”