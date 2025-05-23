An NRL club has reportedly tabled a new contract to North Queensland Cowboys young gun Jaxon Purdue after an impressive start to the season which has seen him move from the outside backs to his preferred halves position.

Despite only making his NRL debut last season, Purdue has shown that he is already an NRL-calibre player and was recently moved to his preferred halves position for the first time as coach Todd Payten prepares for the future.

Overtaking Tom Duffy and Jake Clifford in the pecking order, he moved to Townsville under the Cowboys development program but has always been a North Queensland supporter and has also been a talented touch footballer.

Able to speak and negotiate with rival teams from November, the Cowboys have tabled Purdue a new contract in an attempt to keep him in Townsville, per News Corp.

One of the best young talents at the Cowboys, it is understood that his management is in no rush to agree to a new deal and he is bound to attract a ton of interest if he goes on the open market in November.

A Mackay junior, he also helped lead St Patrick's College to the Aaron Payne Cup title - where he was named the top try-scorer.

"He was my favourite player as well," Purdue told Zero Tackle after his debut in 2024 about playing alongside teammate Jason Taumalolo.

"I got him on my screensaver on my PlayStation and Kyle Feldt definitely, scoring that 2015 winning Grand Final try."