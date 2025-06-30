The Sydney Roosters are understood to have promoted Tom Rodwell to their Top 30 prior to the June 30 deadline.

Under NRL rules, all teams in the competition must have a full squad of 30 before the deadline, although players who leave after the start of the season do not need to be replaced.

With Brandon Smith and Dominic Young both leaving the tri-colours since Round 1, it meant Trent Robinson's side only needed 28 players contracted to their Top 30 to clear regulations, but as it stands, only have 27 contracted.

That number was 26 prior to the signing of Junior Tupou which was confirmed earlier on Monday. Tyreece Tait is set to go the other way to the Dolphins, but was not part of the Top 30, so does not change their numbers.

In alphabetical order, that playing group of 27 (including Tupou) is:

Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, Jake Elliott, Salesi Foketi, Benaiah Ioelu, Spencer Leniu, Taylor Losalu, Tyler Moriarty, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Junior Pauga, Victor Radley, Toby Rodwell, Billy Smith, Sandon Smith, Blake Steep, James Tedesco, Robert Toia, Chad Townsend, Daniel Tupou, Junior Tupou, De La Salle Va'a, Sam Walker, Connor Watson, Naufahu Whyte and Siua Wong.

Per News Corp, Tom Rodwell will now be promoted.

Tom Rodwell's promotion will now fill the final spot of their required numbers for 2025, with the 23-year-old winger the brother of Toby Rodwell, a future half for the club.

While Tom is yet to debut at NRL level, he has been a NSW Cup regular in recent years.

Starting out with the Newtown Jets, he had his best season in reserve grade last year, playing 27 games, before moving to the Roosters this time around, where he has scored a staggering 15 tries in 14 games, including four in the same outing against the Canberra Raiders a few weeks ago.

The winger has been solid on and off the ball, only missing nine tackles and running for 160 metres per game, and his upgrade could see him not all that far away from a first-grade debut, with the Roosters short in depth in their outside backs since the departure of Young.