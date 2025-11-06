One of the most promising young forwards in the NRL, Blake Steep, has been free to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1 but has finally cemented his long-term future.

It was reported in October by The Daily Telegraph that the Sydney Roosters had opened talks with the young forward amid interest from rugby union.

However, today the club has officially confirmed that they have extended the contract of the 20-year-old, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

Steep, who made his debut in 2024, has enjoyed consistent playing time for the Roosters this season, featuring 22 times.

In those appearances, he has boasted a tackle efficiency rating of 96 per cent and averaged just over 22 post-contact metres per game.

Roosters Head of Recruitment, Joel Carbone, was pleased to see a former Roosters Academy talent continue their journey at the club.

"Blake has been a terrific addition to our NRL squad and he's a great example of the pathways we've built through the Roosters Academy," Carbone told the club's website.

"He's a player who works hard for every opportunity, and his growth over the past couple of seasons is a credit to his approach and consistency. We're really pleased to see him continue his journey with us and believe he'll play an important role in the years ahead."

Steep was also thrilled to be staying at the club.

"I'm really proud to be part of the Roosters. The Club means a lot to me; it's helped me grow as a player and as a person," he told the club's website.