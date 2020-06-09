Promising Penrith winger Brian To’o has signed a three-year extension with the Panthers, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 21-year-old and local junior with St Marys was ecstatic to have agreed to new terms with the club.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunities the club has given me and I’m so happy to re-sign,” To’o told the club website.

“This new deal means everything to me and my family.

“Growing up in the Penrith district, Panthers has always been my home. Getting the chance to play for Penrith in the NRL is a dream come true.”

To’o has risen through the development ranks with the Panthers, with his journey highlighted by his role in the club’s SG Ball premiership and national championship in 2016.

Having represented the NSW U20’s and plying his trade as a strong leader for the Panthers Jersey Flegg side for two years, To’o has developed into a ready-made NRL starlet.

The winger won Penrith’s Ben Alexander Rookie of the Year Award following his NRL debut in 2019, where he also featured in his maiden test for Samoa.

Panthers Player Development Manager Ben Harden has closely coached To’o through the junior ranks and acknowledged his pedigree from the beginning.

“From the moment Brian came into our development system, we knew he had the heart of a lion and possessed this incredible athleticism,” Harden said.

“I was always blown away by his ability to joke around before training and then just turn it on and compete from the first whistle.

“It’s a credit to Brian and his family how hard he has worked to get himself to where he is now.”