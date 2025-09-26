The Super League looks set to secure yet another NRL player, in what has been a mass recruitment drive from the overseas league.

Manly Sea Eagles prop and former Canterbury Bulldogs prodigy, Chris Patolo, has been linked with an overseas move for 2026.

While he was once touted as the future of the Bulldogs' forward pack, a host of injuries and lack of first grade opportunity have dwindled Patolo's NRL stocks, opening the door for a Super League switch.

All Out Rugby League have now revealed that the Sea Eagles forward has been identified as a potential Super League recruit, with many clubs looking to boost their big man stocks ahead of 2026.

Patolo has reportedly been shopped to Super League clubs by his management, after struggling to crack the Sea Eagles' NRL squad in 2025.

He is without a contract next season and is desperate to revive his once-promising rugby league career.

The Super League has proven a positive platform for aspiring, or unlucky, NRL stars to reclaim their standing in the Australian league.

Patolo will be hoping he can get some good games under his belt, before returning to the NRL.