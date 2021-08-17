Following the news that former Brisbane Broncos chief executive Shane Edwards has joined the board of the Brisbane Firehawks NRL bid, the murmurs surrounding Wayne Bennett's potential inclusion are only set to intensify.

Late last week, the 71-year-old mastercoach suggested that due to his time at Redfern likely to be ending at the close of the 2021 season, he had pondered the thought about entering the hot seat of the league's 17th franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ARLC are reported to be meeting with members of all three sunshine state hopefuls next week to determine whether Redcliffe, the Jets or the Firehawks would enter the league as the latest team.

On Tuesday, Edwards - a member of the successful Broncos back office of the nineties and early 2000s - spoke to The Courier Mail about the potential of once again working with Bennett should the $25 million Firehawks bid be given the green light.

“Wayne would stimulate interest as Firehawks coach so I would love to see him considered for the role here,” Edwards said.

“Wayne’s coaching record speaks for itself and it is still speaking for itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If he was to be available, he would be incredible, one from a point of view of attracting players, because I believe he develops players better than anyone in the league.

“Wayne understands NRL players are young men with issues and he mentors them and brings them out the other side."

Having already heaped sufficient praise on the seven time premiership coach, Edwards continued by likening the former policeman with a global giant of the artform.

“I always used to talk about Sir Alex Ferguson with Wayne. Ferguson was 71 or 72 and winning titles so from that point of view, if Wayne had a young up and coming coach with him, that would be sensational," he continued.

“I would love to be part of the first derby with the Firehawks with Wayne Bennett as coach taking on the mighty Broncos.

“That [a Brisbane NRL derby] is what the league needs to create growth.”

Despite not holding a contract with the Rabbitohs next season, Bennett holds the whip hand in negotiations with whomever is chosen to enter the competition next.

With a record that "speaks for itself", Bennett could feasibly ask for a blank check to perform the same role that he has in Rugby League circles for the past 45-seasons.

Irrespective of reports that the often straight batted Bennett has spoken to both the Jets and Firehawks in an informal sense this season, he was quick to claim this week that his usually steadfast mind was far from made up.

“I’m happy to be the great fence-sitter at the moment. I’m open to all offers,” Bennett said.

“Until there is a definite team coming in, I won’t commit to anything.

“There’s a few opportunities for me to do stuff next season but I won’t make a final decision until I finish at South Sydney and then I’ll see what’s on the table for me."

Although adding ambiguity to the fascinating situation, the Allora-born former back alleviated doubt as to where he would be calling home in a geographic sense next season.

“There is no rush for me. The one certainty is I’m coming back to Brisbane," Bennett continued.

“I don’t know if I will stay with Souths. I don’t know what I want to do. Right now, I’m focused on finishing the season with South Sydney.

“I have an important job right here, right now. I want to give my all for Souths and then I will worry about my next move.”

Bennett's third-placed Bunnies face a pre-finals dress rehearsal on Friday night when the face the second-placed Panthers in a contest that will go a long way to determining the final read of the table.