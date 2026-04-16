Jacob Preston is poised to test his value on the open market, with the rising Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs forward emerging as one of the club's most intriguing contract priorities.

Despite the growing external interest, Preston is understood to be happy at Belmore. But his rapid rise over the past 12 months has significantly shifted his market value, placing pressure on the Bulldogs' salary cap as they look to retain their forward pack.

Sport Confidential have revealed the Bulldogs have already opened talks to extend Preston, who remains contracted until the end of 2027.

However, the 24-year-old will be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 this year, a timeline that adds urgency to the club's negotiations.

Currently earning in the vicinity of $500,000 per season, Preston's next deal is expected to command closer to $750,000 — a figure reflective of both his consistency and his growing reputation as a potential State of Origin contender.

His situation is further complicated by Canterbury's broader roster management.

The club has 10 players coming off contract next season, including key names Jaeman Salmon, Max King and Matt Burton, the latter of whom has already been linked to the incoming Perth Bears franchise.

Preston's value has only strengthened following standout performances, including last week's upset win over the Penrith Panthers.

In that match, he crossed for a try, broke the line three times, ran for 115 metres and made 39 tackles without a miss — a performance that underlined his importance on both sides of the ball.

His rise also invites comparison within the club's own ranks.

Fellow second-rower Viliame Kikau recently secured an extension worth approximately $850,000 per season, setting a benchmark for elite edge forwards and further highlighting the financial challenge facing Canterbury.

With rival clubs circling, the Bulldogs face a delicate balancing act — lock in one of their most promising forwards early, or risk watching his value climb even higher on the open market.