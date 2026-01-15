Ahead of his boxing debut, the details of Nelson Asofa-Solomona's lucrative boxing contract have been revealed, with a former premiership-winning forward reportedly in secret talks to fight him.

Speaking to the media, Asofa-Solomona revealed he had signed a nine-fight, three-year deal with No Limit Boxing, beginning with his bout against Jeremy Latimore.

Interestingly, though, another part of the former NRL enforcer's contract has turned heads.

No Limit Boxing CEO George Rose confirmed that the three-year deal doesn't prevent Asofa-Solomona from playing another contact sport, whether that be in the NRL or elsewhere.

"It's a conversation we would have," Rose told Fox Sports Australia.

"Because I believe with Nelson's athletic ability, if he can do multiple sports and still fight at the elite level, that's a great marketing tool.

"I still think he can still be the most devastating front-rower in rugby league.

"But he would have to have the desire to do that.

"And if he was doing that and still knocking people out on No Limit events, he becomes an Australian sporting star.

"Not a boxing star, or an NRL star ... but one of the biggest stars in Australian sport."

Regarding future opponents, Paul Gallen and Curtis Scott have both been rumoured, but more interestingly, Fox Sports Australia has revealed that George Burgess is in talks to fight Asofa-Solomona.

It would be the 2014 premiership winner's boxing debut if he were to step into the ring with 'NAS', provided the latter wins his debut this Friday.

However, the 29-year-old admitted his sights are set on Gallen and was more than happy to build the fire before the flame.

"Gal likes the coin, I heard," Asofa-Solomona said.

"So for the right price he'll come out of retirement. That's a fight we can make down the track."