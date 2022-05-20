Canterbury Bulldogs interim coach Mick Potter has revealed he has no interest in hanging onto the club's main job into 2023.

Potter has taken over the club this week until the end of the season following Trent Barrett's Monday morning resignation after Canterbury started their season with a horrid two and eight on the board.

Plucked out of his job as head coach in the NSW Cup at Mounties, Potter could have been a candidate to continue on as head coach next year.

Potter, who had his NRL coaching break at the Wests Tigers, eventually exiting the joint venture in messy fashion at the end of 2015. He has since coached Fiji in 2016 and 2017, and had previously spent time in England and France with the Catalan Dragons, St Helens Saints and Bradford Bulls.

RELATED: The man the Bulldogs must move mountains for

Speaking to reporters though, Potter revealed he is in a relaxed mindset, knowing he will only be a coach in the NRL until the end of the year.

"It's a case of I just accepted this position on what it is," Potter said.

"And I am happy to have that, and I think if I keep my mindset like that I think it will be better for me.

"I feel so much freer by the knowledge that I just have a certain period to do it."

Zero Tackle understands Shane Flanagan and Paul Green are the current front-runners for the full-time Canterbury role from the start of the 2023 season.

They are joined in contention by Penrith Panthers assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo, Jason Ryles and Kristian Woolf - who is currently coaching in England.