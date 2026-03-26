Having played the last six State of Origin matches on the wing for the NSW Blues, Zac Lomax's departure to rugby union means the state is in need of a new winger for this series.

There are many options for the Blues in Daniel Topou, Josh Addo-Carr and Mark Nawaqantiwase, but the man most likely to be picked is Jacob Kiraz.

The 18th man for the decider last season, Kiraz is shaping up to make his Origin debut in the first game of this season's series and vowed to not let his state down if given the opportunity.

"There's Origin goals there but at the end of the day, I always say if I'm playing good footy for the Bulldogs, and we're going well as a team, it'll just pick itself," he said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

"I know once I get the opportunity, I won't let the state down and the boys down, but at the end of the day… I'm trying to play good footy for the boys and do what's best for my teammates.