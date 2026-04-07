A departure from the foot of the mountains could be likely for talented half Jack Cole, with limited time in the Panthers first grade side opening the opportunity to chase a starting spot somewhere else.

Stuck behind well-oiled machines in Blaize Talagi and Nathan Cleary, the NewsWire is reporting that an exit from the Panthers may be close.

"I don't know yet. It's still early days, obviously being round five. Hopefully I get a bit more clarity maybe over the next month or two," Cole told the NewsWire.

"Enjoying my footy and just focusing on my footy is going to help that cause. So I'm not really trying to worry about too much else really. Just trying to knuckle down and get better. And then obviously that will create more interest.

"I love it at Penrith and we'll just see what happens. I've got to go where the best opportunity is, because at the end of the day, it is a business. So I've got to keep knuckling down, enjoying footy and whatever happens will happen."

Cole is a product of the Panthers' elite pathways system that stems out to country NSW, with the young gun hailing from the country town of Orange.

It has seen the likes of Isaah Yeo and Matt Burton unearthed in Panthers colours from the same foundations of the 'Golden West'.

Cole has provided solid value for the Panthers as a utility and depth player, who has filled in during Origin-affected periods with great success since his debut in 2022.

Despite showing strong skill when featuring in the top grade, being stuck behind Cleary and Talagi will have rival NRL clubs circling for his signature as their key half.

"I'm definitely very open-minded to it, as I'm sure everyone is. Like I said, it is a business and you've got to do what's best for you," he added.

"I love everything about Penrith. I love the boys, love the coaching staff, love what they've done for me as well.

"If there wasn't an opportunity here for me at the end of the year to progress or play consistent NRL, then you'd obviously have to try to have a look.

"But me trying to play well is just going to help the cause of them wanting to keep me or getting interest from somewhere else. So it'll come when it does."

Cole has played 17 games in the NRL and played five-eighth in the Panther's victory in Las Vegas in round 1 of the 2025 season.

He finds himself off-contract at season's end, meaning he has been allowed to negotiate with rivals since November last year.

Mal Meninga will no doubt be monitoring the contract situation closely, as he continues to build his inaugural Perth Bears squad for next season.

Cole would be an excellent pickup, a strong half who wouldn't break the bank for many clubs in the NRL looking for some consistency in the halves positions.