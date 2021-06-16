Maroons hopefuls Reece Walsh and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow are edging closer to making their debut for Queensland as Paul Green weighs up a number of selection calls for Origin II, per NRL.com.

Following on from the Maroons‘ ugly 50-6 defeat in the series opener, Green has flagged that he won’t look to gamble on the performances of star players carrying injuries into camp.

Titans fullback AJ Brimson’s unconvincing Origin I performance may have been hindered by the knee injury that originally placed his selection in doubt.

Brimson has not been named in Justin Holbrook‘s 17-man side to face Manly in Round 15 and should he go unnamed for the Maroons, the selection window will grow wider for Walsh.

Having impressed in his debut season for the Warriors in 2021, Walsh firms as the obvious choice to pull on the No.1 jumper for the Maroons, forcing Valentine Holmes to the wing and opening the utility spot on Green’s bench.

With Xavier Coates also needing to prove his fitness ahead of Round 15 due to a hamstring issue, the Broncos winger could be the unlucky flyer to make way, while Kyle Feldt‘s Maroons debut has also placed his spot in the squad under scrutiny.

With Tabuai-Fidow waiting in the wings, the Cowboys speedster could join Holmes in the back pack as Green looks to counter Tom Trbojevic‘s dominance that was on display in Townsville.

The Maroons will look to bolster their defensive strengths following their record home defeat, with newly-returned Sharks centre Will Chambers reportedly joining Tabuai-Fidow in being in the frame for a call-up.

Plenty of Green’s Origin II squad selection will hinge on the fitness of fullback Kalyn Ponga.

The Newcastle star remains in doubt to feature for the Knights in Saturday’s clash with the Warriors as he continues to battle a groin issue.

It is understood that the club will make a call on his selection late this week, with another week off likely placing his place in the Maroons squad in further doubt.