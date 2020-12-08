A pool of NRL stars face an uncertain future after banned player agent Isaac Moses lost his appeal against the league, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Moses was under investigation for an incident where he allegedly told Eels player Tim Mannah to give false information to the NRL Integrity Unit in 2017 over the club’s salary cap scandal.

The NRL Appeals Committee did not overturn the decision to deregister Moses’ accreditation for life.

Moses will return to face the committee in a final desperate bid to have his suspension removed or slashed, but The Daily Telegraph reports his chances of being let off are unlikely.

With a decision likely to come by Christmas, it leaves a vast amount of big-name NRL players in limbo, who would be free to join rival agents.

It could lead to a swirl of player movement around Christmas – with Moses’ playing talent believed to add up to around $15 million a season.

He manages the likes of Cam Smith, Matthew Lodge, Mitch Moses, Tevita Pangai, Kotoni Staggs, John Bateman, Josh Hodgson, Jesse Bromwich, Aaron Woods, Kenny Bromwich, Michael Jennings and Luke Brooks.

The NRL released the following statement regarding Moses Tuesday.

“The NRL Appeals Committee has issued its decision in respect of an appeal brought by Mr Isaac Moses. Mr Moses’ accreditation under the NRL Player Agents Accreditation Scheme was cancelled by the NRL in June 2020.

“The independent Committee upheld the NRL’s findings that Mr Moses breached his obligations as an Accredited Agent in 2017 by counselling, procuring and assisting one of his clients to give evidence to the NRL that was false and intended to mislead an investigation by the NRL Integrity and Compliance Unit.

“The Appeals Committee will now hear submissions from the parties on whether the cancellation of Mr Moses’ accreditation should be confirmed, or some other sanction be imposed. The cancellation of Mr Moses registration will not take effect until notified by the NRL.”