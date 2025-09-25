Kalyn Ponga is a household name in rugby league circles, so it's no surprise that when his name is thrown in transfer talks, the NRL world stops.

That is exactly what has happened in recent weeks, with reports of a potential club switch spreading like wildfire.

Currently one of the highest-paid players in the NRL and contracted with the Newcastle Knights until the end of the 2027 season, Ponga has been linked with a move from the club he captains for a while now.

While many expected a change in coach could convince the 27-year-old to remain a Knight, the Daily Telegraph's Dave Riccio revealed on NRL 360 that Ponga is by no means locked in at the Knights following his first meeting with new coach Justin Holbrook.

"What we've garnered out of Justin catching up with Kalyn, only time will tell, because that's how Kalyn rolls," Riccio said.

"He sort of walks to the beat of his own drum."

Riccio revealed that while Ponga has put a smile on his face since Holbrook was announced as the Knights' new coach, many are unsure of whether he is truly happy with where things stand in Newcastle.

"He's making all the indications that all is rosy and that he'll be there next year," Riccio said.

"He's starting pre-season training.

"He was at training when Justin went up to Newy last week, but the thing is, we just don't know [whether he'll stay]."