Kalyn Ponga is a household name in rugby league circles, so it's no surprise that when his name is thrown in transfer talks, the NRL world stops.

That is exactly what has happened in recent weeks, with reports of a potential club switch spreading like wildfire.

Currently one of the highest-paid players in the NRL and contracted with the Newcastle Knights until the end of the 2027 season, Ponga has been linked with a move from the club he captains for a while now.

While many expected a change in coach could convince the 27-year-old to remain a Knight, the Daily Telegraph's Dave Riccio revealed on NRL 360 that Ponga is by no means locked in at the Knights following his first meeting with new coach Justin Holbrook.

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Kalyn Ponga of the Knights runs with the ball during the round 20 NRL match between Newcastle Knights and Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 14, 2023 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images)
"What we've garnered out of Justin catching up with Kalyn, only time will tell, because that's how Kalyn rolls," Riccio said.

"He sort of walks to the beat of his own drum."

Riccio revealed that while Ponga has put a smile on his face since Holbrook was announced as the Knights' new coach, many are unsure of whether he is truly happy with where things stand in Newcastle.

"He's making all the indications that all is rosy and that he'll be there next year," Riccio said.
"He's starting pre-season training.
"He was at training when Justin went up to Newy last week, but the thing is, we just don't know [whether he'll stay]."
While reports suggest the Sydney Roosters are the favourites to land Ponga should he depart the Knights, Zero Tackle understands that the Canterbury Bulldogs are also in the mix.

