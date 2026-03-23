The Sydney Roosters have responded to the preliminary claims that head coach Trent Robinson is on the way out of the Bondi-based club.

Robinson has come under fire for a rough start to the season, with the Roosters in 14th on the table with a 1-2 record, following a 40-4 hammering by the Penrith Panthers last weekend, despite fielding a strong side.

When hosting NRL360, former Roosters player Braith Anasta asked Brent Read if he had "heard any noise" surrounding Robinson's future at the Roosters?

"It's funny, Braith. There's been a rumour going around that Robbo might pack up and go to France at the end of the year, and I've heard it from about three different people in the past fortnight," Read said.

"I think because his wife is French and there's always been this talk that Robbo would go there at the end of his career."

Despite the rumours, Read spoke to Roosters head honcho Nick Politis, who quickly shut down any reports of unrest and Robinson leaving the club.

"I rung Nick today and he said it was absolute rubbish, Robbo is going nowhere," Read said.

The Roosters have been criticised for underachieving in the past year.

Boasting three premierships to his name, many believe Robinson is still the man to lead the side, despite recent results not going his way, and with a team full of representative-calibre players, they are widely regarded as top-four material most seasons.

Read doesn't believe alarm bells should be ringing just yet, as the team demands success given its strong past.

"I've always said it on here, but the greatest pressure on Robbo is the pressure he puts on himself. This is a guy who has won three comps, but I think it's been seven years since they've won a comp, and that's a long time for a club like that," Read said.

"I don't think he's under pressure. Maybe if it comes to the end of the year and it's been a shocking season, then there will be pressure of some sort.

"I don't think anyone is saying he's under pressure now. That's unrealistic, but if they lose to Manly on Thursday and go 1-3, it heats up a little bit."

Other panel member Gorden Tallis weighed in on the matter, saying that although Robinson has won three competitions, he can still find himself in the firing line.

"They've bought two Origin players (Reece Robson, Daly Cherry-Evans) … I get that he's won three comps. Wayne's won six, and he gets moved on," Tallis added.

The Roosters will be looking to get their season back on track when recruit Daly Cherry-Evans returns to Brookvale for the first time in rival colours on Thursday night.