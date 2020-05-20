South Sydney Rabbitohs star Cody Walker has been cleared by NSW Police of any wrongdoing after his involvement in a street fight late last year in Casino.

The investigation was launched after footage of the fight emerged on Monday of Walker kicking a man in the chest. This footage was brought to the police after Walker claimed he was being blackmail. The investigation into the blackmail has since been dropped by police.

The two men who were primarily involved in the fight have been fined by police $500 on Wednesday afternoon.

“Earlier this week, detectives from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation into an incident in Casino on 1 December 2019,” a police statement said.

“Following extensive inquiries, two men – aged 20 and 21 – were each issued a Criminal Infringement Notice (CIN) today [Wednesday 20 May 2020], for offensive behaviour. The investigation has concluded, and no further action will be taken.”

On Tuesday, Walker issued an apology.

“I was trying to protect a family member after the loss of one of my first cousin who we lost through suicide,” Walker said.

“She was 24 years of age and we were grieving her. Seeing her brother who is my first cousin, seeing him fight the first thing that popped into my head was I just need to stop it.

“It was a very emotional time for myself and the family leading into that week.

“It was not a true reflection of my character and who I am as a person.

“I let the club know straight away after the incident.

“I had no recollection that there was a video. The video came out and I let the Souths know.

“My manager got a phone call and they basically said they want $20,000 for the vision or else they would pass it on to media outlets.”