Papua New Guinea international Keven Appo has been charged with several sexual offences following an investigation by the Calderdale District Adult Protection Team.

Following a report made in April 2024 and following a thorough criminal investigation, Keven Appo has been charged with rape, sexual assault on a female and two counts of assault.

Due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court next Monday, Appo has already been bailed.

A three-time international for the PNG Kumuls, his contract with the Bradford Bulls has been subsequently terminated.

“Following today's West Yorkshire Police statement, the Bradford Bulls have cancelled Keven Appo's playing contract," the Bradford Bulls said in a statement.

"Given the circumstances, the club is duty bound to make no further comment at this stage. The search for a suitable, quality replacement is underway."

This comes after he played 46 matches for the overseas club over the past two seasons after linking up with them following three seasons with QLD Cup team PNG Hunters between 2020-22, in which he amassed over 40 appearances.

"A man from Calderdale has been charged with multiple sexual offences. Keven Appo, aged 25 of Halifax, has been charged with rape, sexual assault on a female and two counts of assault," a spokesperson for the police force said via Yorkshire Live.

"He has been bailed and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday, January 6, 2025. The charges relate to an investigation by Calderdale District Adult Protection Team following a report made in April 2024."