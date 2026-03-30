The incoming PNG Chiefs have set their sights on a dream start to life in the NRL, with ambitions to face the Brisbane Broncos in a blockbuster round one clash when they enter the competition in 2028.\n\nPNG CEO Lorna McPherson made it clear the Broncos would be the ideal opponent for their inaugural match, particularly given the enormous support the Queensland club enjoys in Papua New Guinea.\n\n“The following for the Broncos here is unbelievable,” McPherson said to Code Sports.\n\n“When the Broncos came here with the trophy, everyone in the stadium turned up (for the Test match between PNG and the Cook Islands) and watched that (the NRL trophy parade) rather than the football game.\n\n“It will stop the country when the PNG Chiefs run out in round 1, ” McPherson declared.\n\n“The love the PNG country already has for the Broncos is amazing, plus the love the country will have for the Chiefs will be amazing as well.\n\nThe passion for Brisbane was on full display during last year's PNG and Cook Islands Test match at Santos National Football Stadium, where fans packed the venue to witness the Broncos parade their NRL and NRLW premiership trophies.\n\n“My partner is a big Broncos fan, so if I said no to that (playing Brisbane in round 1), he would never forgive me,” McPherson shared.\n\n“If I'm looking at it from the fans' side, the volume and the place would go absolutely crazy if we played the Broncos in our first game.\n\n“It's still a bit far away for us to discuss.\n\n“The first team we want to play for round 1 is not a priority right now, but imagine what it would be like when the Broncos come to PNG to play the Chiefs?\n\n“Who wouldn't want a great game between those two teams?”\n\nWhile the Chiefs' preferred opponent is clear, the focus remains on building a sustainable powerhouse club, backed by significant investment.\n\nThe Australian government has already committed a $600 million package over a decade, matching the franchise's own ambitions to become a financial and competitive force.\n\nBehind the scenes, PNG officials are eager to learn from those who have successfully navigated the challenges of entering the NRL.\n\nA key step in that process will be a meeting with Dolphins CEO Terry Reader, whose club launched with a $100 million expansion model.\n\nPNG general manager Michael Chammas said the opportunity to tap into that experience would be invaluable.\n\n“I think everyone would agree that the Dolphins have done a great job setting up that club,” Chammas said to Code Sports.\n\n“Terry has been kind enough to agree to sit down with us and go through some of their learnings and offer his advice for starting up a new NRL team.\n\n“It'll be really helpful to hear what he has to say.”