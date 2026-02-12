Since debuting in 2024, Cronulla Sharks winger Sam Stonestreet has only made 16 appearances for the Sharks.

Despite his limited experience, he has had no issue finding the try line, averaging a try per game across those 16 matches.

Regardless of his try-scoring prowess, 2026 was shaping up to be another season in which the 23-year-old would play backup.

However, that changed when Ronaldo Mulitalo went down with an ACL injury in October last year and will be sidelined for at least half the season.

As a result, the injury has opened the door for Stonestreet to regularly start on the wing, a welcome change as he is off contract beyond this season and playing for his future.

But for the De La Salle Caringbah junior, his focus is solely on how he can lock down the vacant spot on the wing.

"I'm gonna try go out and play my own style of footy," Stonestreet told Sharks Media.

"Ronnie (Ronaldo Mulitalo), he brings a lot to the team, and I'm gonna try emulate that, but I'll try just do my best and do what's best for the team."

Stonestreet is named on the wing for the Sharks' opening pre-season match against the Parramatta Eels.