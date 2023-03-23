One man's trash is another man's treasure.

And in turn, one club's fringe first-grader is another side's budding star, at least that's the way the Dolphins are shaping up as their maiden season plays out.

Just three NRL games into their first-grade promotion, and already multiple clubs are in the early stages of a feud with the new club. Both Brisbane and the Warriors have released players on the basis they don't sign with the Dolphins.

Melbourne were fuming after three of their most experienced forwards were poached by Wayne Bennett as pillars of the club, taking the Storm's experience and melding it into a fresh franchise.

However cross-town rivals, the Broncos, easily have the most tension.

The two clubs meet on Friday in the inaugural 'Battle for Brisbane' at Suncorp Stadium, and while only 17 players will be donning Brisbane jerseys, both sides have a Broncos tinge to them.

Out of the Dolphins' 17 set to face the Broncos, a whopping seven of them have pulled on a Brisbane jersey in their career, with three of those seven featuring in the 2015 grand final side.

If you asked the Broncos in the pre-season which ex-Brisbane stars they'd poach back from the Dolphins, the answer would likely be zero.

Wingers Jamayne Isaako and Tesi Niu were outcasts at Red Hill and destined for Queensland Cup with the likes of Selwyn Cobbo and Corey Oates there, while Reece Walsh's recruitment bumped Niu out of the 17.

Kodi Nikorima and Anthony Milford were once considered the Broncos' long-term halves partnership, and have now both been called into the Dolphins side due to injury or suspension. Jeremy Marshall-King is in the final week of his ban, while Isaiya Katoa looks likely to miss the match with an elbow niggle.

Both featured in the 2015 decider against the Cowboys.

It'll be Milford's first game for the club, provided Katoa doesn't take his place in the side as named.

Brenko Lee only played a handful of games for Brisbane, as did journeyman halfback Sean O'Sullivan, who is now at his fifth club in six seasons. The Broncos were the only side he played more than a single season for.

Jarrod Wallace is another grand finalist to have trotted out in a Brisbane outfit, and after a mixed stint at the Titans, now returns to Suncorp looking to end the Broncos' undefeated run.

They're the only two sides left to be 3-0. And only one can take a 4-0 record out of the clash.

Manly are also without a loss, however had a bye in the second round.

They're a group of rejects, misfits, overlooked and under-appreciated, just chomping at the bit to upset the apple cart and bring their former club crashing down to earth.

Did we mention Wayne Bennett, now arguably the biggest reject of the lot?

He won't give you much, a wry smile and a cheeky comment, but there's no doubt that beating Brisbane means something to Wayne. The 73-year-old was sacked at the end of 2018 so the club could get Anthony Seibold to Red Hill early.

To this day, Seibold has never beaten Wayne Bennett. Never.

During his last season in Redfern, Bennett's Bunnies faced the Broncos twice - producing 35-6 and 46-0 victories. Although, Wayne missed the first encounter after an ill-fated trip to Grappa.

They're the broken toys, thrown on the scrapheap by the Broncos and expected to be carted away.

However tomorrow night, those same toys return with a fresh gleam and an optimistic approach, ready to dismantle the club that tossed them to the curb.