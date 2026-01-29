News Corp veteran journalist Phil 'Buzz' Rothfield has decided to end his sports journalism career.

The veteran reporter, who has broken hundreds, if not thousands, of stories over the years, first worked for the publication in 1976, and has been part of rugby league's fabric ever since.

The Cronulla Sharks supporter has polarised opinion across the NRL landscape during his career, particularly in the later years, with a number of feuds - including against Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould - breaking out.

While Rothfield spent the majority of his time covering rugby league, he also covered other sports including the 2000 Olympic Games where he was the editor of that round for its duration.

Rothfield's role in recent years has been the publication's sports editor-at-large. He has also regularly appeared on Fox Sports programmes such as NRL 360.

Rothfield, in the article announcing his retirement, said he has had the greatest job in the world.

“Half a century covering rugby league, and the madness that comes with it, is long enough for anyone,” he said.

“It's been the greatest job in the world and there are so many people I'll make time to thank personally over the next few months - colleagues and contacts alike.

“It has been an absolute privilege, but after 50 years of working weekends, it's time to enjoy life without the stress and responsibility that comes with the job.

“I'm looking forward to just being a fan for the first time in my adult life."