Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould and recruitment manager Peter Sharp have been spotted with Rabbitohs youngster Blake Taaffe.

A photo that was sent to The Daily Telegraph and The Sydney Morning Herald circulated online on Tuesday afternoon showing the three individuals involved in a meeting.

Taaffe, who is off-contract at the end of the season, is currently filing in at fullback for the absent Latrell Mitchell and has shown he is capable of playing first grade on a regular basis.

The meeting not only comes after Taafe played against the Bulldogs on Saturday but reports that the club tried to entice Tino Fa'asuamaleui with a $4 million contract and a stake in a pub owned by Laundry Hotels.

Against the Bulldogs, he was one of the club's better players running for 138 metres, scoring two tries and making two line breaks in their 36-32 loss.

“Blake Taaffe is off-contract, Souths have got some juggling work to do as far as their own salary cap is concerned,” David Riccio said on NRL 360.

“The big concern here is the obvious – Latrell Mitchell at fullback, Cody Walker, Damien Cook, Lachlan Ilias and now Jack Wighton.”