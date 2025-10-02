Canterbury Bulldogs director of football has revealed he was required to undergo further investigation after regular blood tests in explaining his hospital stint.\n\nIt was revealed on Wednesday evening by Danny Weidler that Gould had been in hospital since Monday, but few further details were provided.\n\nGould took to social media on Thursday to thank the public for messages of support, and said what the medical staff had found, they found early.\n\n"Thank you to all the very kind well-wishers. Greatly appreciated," Gould wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.\n\n"Everything is ok.\n\n"My regular blood tests this week, showed up something else that needed investigation. Basically, I came in to change the tyres, and they found a problem with the engine.\n\n"Go figure.\n\n"I'm lucky they found it early.\n\n"The Doctors and Hospital staff have been simply amazing, but hopefully I'm going home soon.\n\n"Looking forward to Grand Final Day. Best wishes to all.\n\n"Thanks again."\n\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/PhilGould15\/status\/1973494339948126675\n\nThe first sign all was not well with Gould was when he missed his regular appearance on Channel Nine's 100% Footy on Monday evening.\n\nHe was also expected to work at the grand final on Sunday, but it's now unclear if he will be in a position to take up a spot on any of the three games during the day, with the 2025 NRL Grand Final to be joined by the NRLW decider and State Championship.\n\nGould has been re-signed as Canterbury's director of football until at least the end of 2031.