Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould has provided the latest update on the condition of six injured players as the club prepares to face the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday evening.

Speaking on X (formerly known as Twitter), Gould has provided an injury update on the condition and return date of Enari Tuala, Jacob Kiraz, Jake Turpin, Matt Burton, Samuel Hughes and Viliame Kikau.

After spending a significant chunk of time on the sidelines, Turpin is set to be available for selection and will make his return through the NSW Cup this week if he can complete all training during the next few days.

While Turpin will return this week, the trio of Jacob Kiraz, Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau are all set to return in Round 7 after their bye which will see them all slot straight into the first-grade side.

One of the Bulldogs' best during the 2024 campaign that saw him in the frame to make his debut for the Australian Kangaroos, Kiraz has yet to play this season after sustaining a back injury at the backend of last year.

Failing to train in the off-season due to the injury, he was originally slated to miss the first month of the season but his return could be pushed back to later, considering the club have yet to lose and Blake Wilson and Marcelo Montoya are doing a great job on the wing.

Gould has also revealed that Hughes will make his return in Round 9 and Tuala will be available for selection from Round 12 onwards.

After winning their first three matches of the season against the St George Illawarra Dragons, Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta Eels, the Bulldogs will face their toughest test yet as they prepare to face the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday night.