Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould has provided the latest update on the condition of injured duo Jack Todd and Sitili Tupouniua ahead of the club's Round 15 match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Originally set to return this week from suspension, the news for back-rower Sitili Tupouniua has gone from bad to worse after he injured his hamstring at a club's training session.

Speaking on X (formerly known as Twitter), Gould has confirmed that the former Sydney Roosters forward will be on the sidelines for five more weeks, meaning he is set to return in either Round 19 or Round 20 against the North Queensland Cowboys or St George Illawarra Dragons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missing the entire pre-season due to injury, Tupouniua has surprisingly only made six appearances this season but has easily been one of the club's best players on the field when he enters the game off the interchange bench.

In these matches, he has scored three tries, made three line-breaks and 118 total tackles and averaged 102 running metres per game.

The Bulldogs GM of Football also confirmed that Jack Todd will be unavailable for another four weeks after making his debut earlier in the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: From injury heartbreak to NRL debut: The inspiring journey of Jack Todd

Before sustaining a small fracture in his arm, the rookie added plenty of first-grade minutes since his debut against the Cronulla Sharks in Round 4.

"It's hard, but I know he'll bounce back bigger and better from it," Ciraldo said recently.

"What he's done, he has shown us in the two and a half games he's played that he's an NRL player and we're with him on that journey.

"He's got a little setback now, but it's nothing he hasn't overcome before, so hopefully, get some good news but, if not, he's only getting started in his career, and we're on the journey with him."