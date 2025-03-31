Canterbury Bulldogs rookie Jack Todd has opened up on his emotional journey to making his NRL debut, during which he contemplated whether or not he would achieve his dream after sustaining several injuries.

Debuting on the weekend against the Cronulla Sharks, Todd became the latest individual to turn his NRL dream into a reality and the newest member of the Bulldogs to be called up to first-grade since Cameron Ciraldo took over the head coaching reigns.

Another successful product to come through the Bulldogs' pathways system, his journey began in 2019 when he moved from Dungowan to Sydney. However, a double injury blow postponed his opportunity to play in the NRL.

Slated to make his debut last year, he suffered back-to-back arm injuries within a couple of months, which saw him sidelined and move down the pecking order while others, such as Harry Hayes, Lipoi Hopoi, Kitione Kautoga, and Samuel Hughes, got their chances to appear in the NRL.

Despite this, he continued working hard and impressed several members of the coaching staff in pre-season training, according to club sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.

This saw him granted the opportunity to play in the preseason, and he was one of the standouts when the Bulldogs faced the Sydney Roosters in an NRL Pre-Season Challenge match earlier this year.

"It's hard to describe. You get a rush or adrenaline and you're just fired up. You don't want to let the body down and you just want to win the game," Todd said about running out onto the NRL field for the first time.

"I tried to get a touch as soon as I can and once I had that first touch, the nerves sort of went away.

"Yeah I did (have to pinch myself when I was out there) especially looking at Addin Fonua-Blake."

Admitting that he wouldn't be where he is without the support of his family who travelled eight hours to watch him and play and attend his jersey presentation, Todd opened up on the mental and physical toll of his injury troubles.

"It was tough. I was getting close to debuting (last year) and then I thought maybe it's not going to happen anymore but I found my way back and finally did it," Todd said.

"Everyone at the club was so good to me and it never made me think that it wasn't going to happen. They always believed in me."

Not only did the debut mean so much to Todd and his family but also to the entire Bulldogs coaching and playing staff as there were continuous doubts on whether or not he would end up playing in the NRL after his struggles with injury.

After earning praise from coach Cameron Ciraldo after his maiden match, Bulldogs skipper Stephen Crichton spoke about the young forward making his debut and illustrated the greatness of Ciraldo and GM of Football Phil Gould bringing the younger player through the team's pathways system.

"He's very quiet, he lets his actions do the talking," Crichton said.

"It was very special to meet his family. He had humble beginnings as a country boy.

"He's one of the examples of the system we're building at the club.

"They're [Cameron Ciraldo and Phil Gould] providing the younger boys the chance to come through the system and when they're ready, they're ready."