The Perth Bears are reportedly closing on two inaugural signings, with ex-Canterbury Bulldogs forward Luke Smith and former North Queensland Cowboys player Marly Bitungane both set to join the NRL's newest outfit.

Both players are currently without contracts for 2026, and it is being reported by News Corp that they will play out the year ahead under Jason Demetriou at the London Broncos before switching to Perth.

Smith and Bitungane were not offered new deals for 2026 by their respective clubs.

The Broncos narrowly missed out on a return to an expanded Super League competition in 2026 and will instead spend the coming year in the Championship - the second tier of English rugby league.

Smith has been rated highly by those in the know, with the second-rower spending much of 2025 in the NSW Cup, but also playing a pair of games in the NRL off the bench, while Bitungane was born in Tanzania and has had two first-grade games off the bench for Todd Payten's outfit in Townsville.

The Bears have been able to negotiate with players off-contract at the end of 2026 from November 1, and it's believed they are closing on a number of signings.

While Smith and Bitungane would present a chunk of the youth for the Bears in their first season, they are also understood to have been in negotiations with more experienced forwards Cameron McInnes and Scott Sorensen.

It's believed Toby Sexton is also a likely signing as he prepares for 2026 with the Catalans Dragons after departing the Canterbury Bulldogs.