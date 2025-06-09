Mal Meninga has wasted no time as coach of the new Perth Bears franchise, declaring his intent to speak with Apisai Koroisau after the Wests Tigers captain revealed he would be “definitely open” to joining the NRL's next expansion team.

Koroisau, who previously played in the North Sydney Bears system, is off contract at the end of 2026 and will be free to negotiate from November 1.

The three-time premiership winner, however, offered clarifying remarks during an interview with Channel Nine, saying, "To be fair I've never seriously thought about it, mainly because I'd love to just finish off here at the Tigers and I'm in no rush to be going anywhere or sign any contracts."

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, his brief statement of interest has been enough for Meninga to take notice.

"He did play for North Sydney Bears, you know," Meninga told Triple M.

"He came through that system, so I think that's another great story. I'll be talking to him, don't worry about that."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bears are set to join the NRL in 2027 and already loom as a major disruptor in the player market.

One of the most prominent names linked to Perth is Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, whose Titans deal reportedly includes an exit clause following the 2026 season, plus he has an existing relationship with Meninga.

Payne Haas was also raised as a target but is widely expected to remain loyal to Brisbane.

Others floated as future Bears include Luke Metcalf, Jaxon Purdue, Tyran Wishart and Herbie Farnworth.

Wishart, in particular, is seen as the type of squad member whose ceiling will rise significantly as clubs look to fill new rosters, as he offers both spark and versatility.