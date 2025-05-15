It seems the signing spree has kicked off for the Perth Bears, with the recently confirmed 18th NRL franchise assigning Anthony De Cegile as their club CEO.

The appointment is the first of many major announcements set to come for the Bears over the next 18 months, as the club gears up to join the NRL in 2027.

De Cegile's resume speaks for itself, with the Bears boss's most recent role being the Director of News and Current Affairs at Seven West Media.

The announcement will please Perth-based fans, as the former Editor-in-Chief of the Western Australian newspaper has a deep connection with the community.

ARLC Chairman, Peter V'landys, was well aware of the significance De Cegile's appointment would bring to the Western Australian locals, touching on the impact when talking to the media.

"To succeed in Perth, you need a well-connected local who knows how to get things done and has a can-do attitude," V'landys proclaimed.

"Anthony [De Cegile] is a brilliant operator with a proven track record and a genuine Western Australian, and I am excited about what he can do for us as we grow rugby league in the WA market."

The journalist-turned-CEO is widely regarded in the news and media industry, with three Walkley Awards to his name, an honour that celebrates the best in journalism.

His latest venture may just be his toughest yet, as he aims to bring success to a state that has had very little to cheer for in the NRL landscape for a long time.

De Cegile will begin work for the Perth Bears right away, with hopes of bringing the new club to an NRL standard by the time they kick off their first match in Round One of the 2027 season.